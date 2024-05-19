Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.04

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and traded as high as $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 12,757 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $270.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

