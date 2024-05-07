BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($467.64). Insiders bought a total of 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on BP from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($7.90).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

