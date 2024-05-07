Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 194.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.