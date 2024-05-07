ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $312,005.37

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $312,005.37 and $0.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000312 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

