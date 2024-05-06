Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,587.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,792. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

