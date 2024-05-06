ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 395.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,236. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

