PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $65.42. 4,076,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,423,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 71,157.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 376,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

