Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHZHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,192. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.
About Shenzhou International Group
