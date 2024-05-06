9,648 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $8,408,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 230,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 367,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

View Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.