Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth $4,223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 45.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

