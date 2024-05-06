Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Raydium has a market cap of $450.51 million and $13.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,802,579 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
