Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 22,252 Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $22,503,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $14,758,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.0 %

Oddity Tech stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.59. 719,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.