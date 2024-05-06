Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 22,252 Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $22,503,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $14,758,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODD shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.0 %
Oddity Tech stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.59. 719,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.