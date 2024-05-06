Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 104.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. Analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.