Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Free Report) insider Marc Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,078.95).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.