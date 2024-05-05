Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.82. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

