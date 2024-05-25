Steppe Cement Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

LON STCM opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.80 million, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.57. Steppe Cement has a 12 month low of GBX 15.77 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.47.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,158.11). 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.