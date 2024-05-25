Mawson Infrastructure Group’s (MIGI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.06. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 1.85% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

