Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $355,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $176.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.47.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

