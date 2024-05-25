Nexxen International’s (NEXN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

