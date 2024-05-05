Provence Wealth Management Group Has $1.87 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.48. 48,515,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,759,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.11 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

