Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 744,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

