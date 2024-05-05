Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 341,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after buying an additional 249,716 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 297,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

