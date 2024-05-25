Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 over the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.