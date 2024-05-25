Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

