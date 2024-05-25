Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697,039 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Ally Financial worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

