Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $155.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.