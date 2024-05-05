Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,876,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.