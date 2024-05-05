V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Trimmed by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in V.F. by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 33,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,539. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

