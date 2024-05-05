Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $20.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $716.65. 1,437,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $753.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.97 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

