iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lowered by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $405,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. The company had a trading volume of 459,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,669. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.