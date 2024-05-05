SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,635,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.21.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

