DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTEA remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.