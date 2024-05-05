LSV Asset Management Has $71.79 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,522 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.69% of Vipshop worth $71,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32,313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,214 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,802 shares during the period. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $19,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 3,597,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,784. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

