StockNews.com Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Hold

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.71.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 417,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.6% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

