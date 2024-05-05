1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 184.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

