Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $298,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,913 shares of company stock worth $1,478,808. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.