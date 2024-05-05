Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 3.4 %

Lantheus stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Lantheus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.