ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 466.25 ($5.86).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.41) to GBX 490 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £613,800 ($771,008.67). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 667,000 shares of company stock worth $238,661,000. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.20 ($9.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

