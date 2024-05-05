Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $207.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.59.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,221,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,350,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.41. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

