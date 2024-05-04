DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $46,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.67. 2,391,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

