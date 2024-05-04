Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Gap Down to $256.01

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.01, but opened at $245.00. Quanta Services shares last traded at $251.98, with a volume of 212,543 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 26,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

