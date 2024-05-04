Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,367 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,136. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

