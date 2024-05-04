Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,044 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.95. 279,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.20.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.