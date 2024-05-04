HI Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. HI has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $171,552.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,013.69 or 0.99923923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052129 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $167,490.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.