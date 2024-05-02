Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

