Cannell & Co. Sells 9,436 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.