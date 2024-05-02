Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 797,380 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Green Plains worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

