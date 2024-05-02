iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMM. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

