The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $426.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $433.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.