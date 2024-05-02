Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

